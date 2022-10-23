Analyzing American Well (NYSE:AMWL) and HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM)

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) and HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.6% of American Well shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of American Well shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of HRsoft shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Well and HRsoft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Well $252.79 million 3.90 -$176.33 million ($0.89) -4.04 HRsoft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

HRsoft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Well.

American Well has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HRsoft has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for American Well and HRsoft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Well 0 5 4 0 2.44 HRsoft 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Well currently has a consensus target price of $7.78, indicating a potential upside of 116.05%. Given American Well’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe American Well is more favorable than HRsoft.

Profitability

This table compares American Well and HRsoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Well -90.47% -19.36% -17.07% HRsoft N/A N/A N/A

Summary

American Well beats HRsoft on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, tyto care, TV kits, tablets, and kiosks. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About HRsoft

HRsoft, Inc. provides compensation planning and total rewards software. Its cloud based SaaS solutions simplify and automate the entire compensation process. The company offers TALENTview Management System, a suite of talent management software solutions for manager effectiveness and business results. It provides COMPview, a compensation management software system that automates, streamlines, and simplifies complex compensation planning by giving managers a decision support tool to help optimize budget allocations, increase accuracy, and align compensation decisions within organizational guidelines. The company also offers REWARDview, an online employee communication portal that gives a proactive year-round, strategic tool to engage and retain employees by providing a better understanding of the full value of their compensation package, including salary, benefits, equity, and more. In addition, it provides STAYview, a cloud-based stay interview system that provides line managers a strategic tool to conduct structured one-on-one conversations with their team; PERFORMview, a cloud-based software, which streamlines and simplifies the performance review process; CONTENTview, a cloud-based employee portal that offers self-service access to online HR content; and RECRUITview, a cloud-based strategic recruiting software that automates, optimizes, and centralizes various recruitment efforts. The company was formerly known as Workstream, Inc. and changed its name to HRsoft, Inc. in March 2014. HRsoft, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Maitland, Florida.

