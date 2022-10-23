Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore decreased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Apple Hospitality REIT accounts for 0.5% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore owned about 0.05% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,258,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,649,000 after purchasing an additional 452,722 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,707 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,863,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,346,000 after purchasing an additional 509,994 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,066,000 after purchasing an additional 465,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 2.5 %

APLE opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Apple Hospitality REIT Increases Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 147.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $81,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 493,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,037.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.