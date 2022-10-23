Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 481,644 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 69,228 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $43,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 24,290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 235,374 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $21,414,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 12.0% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 9.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 6.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,610 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.35.

Applied Materials Stock Up 4.8 %

AMAT stock opened at $82.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.17. The stock has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.