Arcblock (ABT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $836,276.00

Arcblock (ABT) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Arcblock token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Arcblock has a total market cap of $12.55 million and approximately $836,276.00 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Arcblock

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

