Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.0956 on Top Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. In the last week, Ardor has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0956 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $95.52 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00082989 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00061499 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00015253 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00025544 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001397 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007553 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000196 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ardor Coin Trading
