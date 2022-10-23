Ark Reaches Market Capitalization of $52.66 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Ark has a market cap of $52.66 million and $4.31 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001897 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00012468 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00019256 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007023 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005594 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002370 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004835 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004628 BTC.
Ark Profile
Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,025,158 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.
Buying and Selling Ark
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
