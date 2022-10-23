Ark Reaches Market Capitalization of $52.66 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Ark has a market cap of $52.66 million and $4.31 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001897 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00012468 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00019256 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007023 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005594 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004835 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,025,158 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

