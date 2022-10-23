Arweave (AR) Price Tops $10.52

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 23rd. Arweave has a total market cap of $351.34 million and approximately $10.42 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $10.52 or 0.00054902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,162.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.08 or 0.00564029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00243450 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arweave Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.