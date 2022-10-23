AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Barclays

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of ASTS stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. AST SpaceMobile has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $14.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.50.

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 68.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 132.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after buying an additional 408,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth approximately $515,000. Once Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 60.3% in the second quarter. Once Capital Management LLC now owns 211,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 79,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 246.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 77,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 6,336.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 48,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

