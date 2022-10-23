AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Lowered to £118 at Berenberg Bank

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from £120 ($145.00) to £118 ($142.58) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £120 ($145.00) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($132.91) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. set a £120 ($145.00) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a £125 ($151.04) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £107.86 ($130.33).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 9,720 ($117.45) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is £103.56 and its 200 day moving average is £104.88. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 8,090.32 ($97.76) and a 12-month high of £115.40 ($139.44). The stock has a market cap of £150.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.31.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

About AstraZeneca

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a GBX 76.40 ($0.92) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is -4.82%.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.