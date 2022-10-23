Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Astrotech Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of -0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. Astrotech has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.15.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 958.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Astrotech

In other Astrotech news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.43 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,481,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,994.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 728,167 shares of company stock valued at $310,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Astrotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Astrotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

