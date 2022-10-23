ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Price Performance

AACG opened at $1.82 on Thursday. ATA Creativity Global has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $57.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 35.09% and a negative net margin of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

