Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ATTO. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Atento from $28.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Atento Price Performance

Shares of ATTO opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. Atento has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $57 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atento ( NYSE:ATTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atento will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Atento by 12.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its position in Atento by 7.8% during the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 22,064 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Atento by 6.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atento by 548.6% in the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares during the last quarter. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

