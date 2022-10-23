Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Upgraded at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.76.

Atlas Copco Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

