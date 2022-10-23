Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total value of $1,538,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,931,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 46,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $3,830,581.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 543,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,771.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total value of $1,538,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,931,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,571 shares of company stock worth $10,183,247 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.48.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $389.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

