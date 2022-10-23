AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsicana & Co. lifted its stake in AT&T by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 100,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.10. 81,050,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,476,700. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $121.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.52.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

