AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 982.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,195 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $17.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.85. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $121.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

