Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.06% of Autodesk worth $21,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 25.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,099 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 39.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,176.5% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 217 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 108.6% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.52.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $201.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.59. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $335.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

