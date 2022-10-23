Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,034 shares of company stock worth $25,514,241 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.85.

Shares of ADP traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,112,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,777. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The firm has a market cap of $96.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.65.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

