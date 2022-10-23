Avalanche (AVAX) Market Cap Tops $4.69 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $15.79 or 0.00082251 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.69 billion and $131.08 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Avalanche has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00060977 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00015309 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00025727 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000311 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007479 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000246 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 296,798,462 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

