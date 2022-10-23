Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Price Performance

NYSE:AWX opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 0.97. Avalon has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

Further Reading

