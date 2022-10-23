Axie Infinity (AXS) Hits Market Cap of $847.22 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $8.75 or 0.00045653 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $847.22 million and approximately $86.96 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,842,453 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 96,842,452.84157494 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.87204003 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $93,637,659.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

