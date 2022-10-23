Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Noble Financial reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ayala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYLA opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $9.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.38.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AYLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 131.63% and a negative net margin of 1,749.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79 million. Analysts anticipate that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DLD Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 172,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 64,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 31,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

