Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Noble Financial reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ayala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.60.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AYLA opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $9.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.38.
Institutional Trading of Ayala Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DLD Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 172,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 64,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 31,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.
About Ayala Pharmaceuticals
Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.
