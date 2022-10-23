Baader Bank Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €45.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BAS. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays set a €63.00 ($64.29) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($47.96) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($62.24) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Basf Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BAS stock opened at €46.08 ($47.02) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €42.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Basf has a 1 year low of €37.90 ($38.67) and a 1 year high of €69.15 ($70.56). The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

