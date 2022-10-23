Bao Finance Reaches One Day Volume of $39,109.00 (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Bao Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $39,109.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,580.04 or 0.28464314 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011117 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official website is bao.finance. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bao Finance’s official message board is thebaoman.medium.com.

Bao Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.