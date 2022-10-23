Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €175.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €175.00 ($178.57) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DB1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($214.29) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($168.37) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($204.08) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €204.00 ($208.16) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €210.00 ($214.29) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Deutsche Börse Price Performance

ETR:DB1 opened at €160.75 ($164.03) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €168.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of €164.39. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €135.80 ($138.57) and a 12 month high of €175.90 ($179.49). The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

