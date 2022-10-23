Barclays Cuts NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Price Target to GBX 370

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 370 ($4.47) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered NatWest Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 269.23 ($3.25) to GBX 355.38 ($4.29) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised NatWest Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 300 ($3.62) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered NatWest Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $332.46.

NatWest Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NWG stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $7.53.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.1957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.23%.

Institutional Trading of NatWest Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWG. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 4,622.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,086,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,373,000 after buying an additional 2,042,667 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,065,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,206,000 after buying an additional 831,101 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after buying an additional 615,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,221,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after buying an additional 576,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Further Reading

