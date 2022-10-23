Barclays Trims State Street (NYSE:STT) Target Price to $95.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.27.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $69.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.51 and its 200 day moving average is $68.53. State Street has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after acquiring an additional 146,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,730,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,415,908,000 after acquiring an additional 83,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in State Street by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,636,022,000 after acquiring an additional 85,863 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in State Street by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,847,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,119,244,000 after acquiring an additional 222,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in State Street by 36.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,281,000 after buying an additional 2,654,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

