Barclays Trims Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Target Price to $47.50

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $53.00 to $47.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.70.

VSAT opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. Viasat has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.20. Viasat had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $678.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.89 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viasat will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Viasat in the 3rd quarter valued at $608,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Viasat by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 69,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,505 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Viasat by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Viasat by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Viasat by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 37,410 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

