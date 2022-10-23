Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €80.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BMW. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($97.96) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of BMW opened at €77.43 ($79.01) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a one year high of €100.42 ($102.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of €74.12 and a 200 day moving average of €76.42.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

