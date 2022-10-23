Baystate Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) by 192.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NUEM stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average of $26.92.

