Baystate Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,580,667,000 after buying an additional 354,211 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,333,025,000 after buying an additional 104,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,208,216,000 after purchasing an additional 32,043 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,041,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,206,529,000 after purchasing an additional 108,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,706,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,078,000 after purchasing an additional 211,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.63.

TMO stock opened at $496.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.31 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $542.17 and its 200 day moving average is $549.93. The firm has a market cap of $194.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

