Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,286 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after buying an additional 4,030,248 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after buying an additional 2,831,032 shares during the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $130,586,000. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,465,000 after buying an additional 2,502,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,876,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,245,000 after buying an additional 2,095,903 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $37.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $53.04.

