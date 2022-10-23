Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Acquires 137 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.4% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Trading Up 1.2 %

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.31.

Alphabet stock opened at $101.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.