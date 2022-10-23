Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Acquires 233 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $141.54 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

