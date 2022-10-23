Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Has $566,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,181 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $478.18 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $504.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $211.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

