Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Purchases 4,043 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.5% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 55.3% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $505,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 17.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $88.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.