Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Raises Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for 1.7% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,279,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 39,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.64.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $225.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.31, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.17 and its 200 day moving average is $241.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 1,032.29%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,848,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,117 shares of company stock worth $2,040,788. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

