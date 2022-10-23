Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 106,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,714 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 113,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 50,842 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $131.31 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.78.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

