Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter worth $344,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 492.1% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in Cigna by 680.8% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 19,207 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 16,747 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Cigna by 2.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 146,553 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Stock Up 2.4 %

Cigna stock opened at $301.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $302.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.55 and a 200 day moving average of $272.52.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,953 shares of company stock worth $6,104,671. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

