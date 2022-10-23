Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.5% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 20.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 19.0% in the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $244.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $177.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.58 and a 200 day moving average of $266.77. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.68.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.58.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

