Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $857,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 605.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 18,218 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 4,295.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 53,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,829,000 after purchasing an additional 52,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.51, for a total transaction of $159,855.56. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,520,111.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,043. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $269.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.55.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

