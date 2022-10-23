Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $51.81 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.49 and its 200 day moving average is $55.93.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

