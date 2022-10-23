Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 11,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $159.72 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.37 and a 200 day moving average of $166.34. The company has a market capitalization of $145.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.48.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

