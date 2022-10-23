Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,471 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $218.16 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

