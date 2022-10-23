Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 29,402 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,402 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $95,660,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,816,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,835,000 after acquiring an additional 36,666 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,643,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,902,000 after acquiring an additional 57,775 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $75,673,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,434,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,692,000 after acquiring an additional 111,302 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $19.55 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $26.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average of $21.87.

