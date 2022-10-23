Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,926 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,367,000 after buying an additional 303,911 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,743,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,538,000 after buying an additional 254,639 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after buying an additional 1,413,612 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,465,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,094,000 after buying an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,912,000 after buying an additional 87,542 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of IJS opened at $88.53 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.