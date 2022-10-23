Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,026 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth $48,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $141.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.87. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $98.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.59.

Boeing Profile



The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

