Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 167 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $154.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.80 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.