Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 19,868 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,868 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

SLV opened at $17.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.07. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

