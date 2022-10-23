Belrium (BEL) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $6,892.19 Billion

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Belrium token can currently be purchased for about $3.74 or 0.00019485 BTC on exchanges. Belrium has a total market cap of $6,892.19 billion and $59,929.00 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Belrium has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006996 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002397 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008772 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

